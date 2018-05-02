IndiGo Q4 profit plunges 73% on higher expenses at Rs 1.18 billion

-
ALSO READIndiGo's billionaire boss Rahul Bhatia steps in after Aditya Ghosh's exit What is fueling IndiGo's profit? Things to look for in airline's Q3 results Interglobe Aviation: Buy on a dip for the long haul, say analysts InterGlobe Aviation share sale begins; stock down 3% InterGlobe Aviation, Avenue Supermarts, MRF hit new highs
-
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs top Indian airline IndiGo, posted a 73.3 per cent fall in March quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.
Net profit fell to Rs 1.18 billion ($17.70 million) for the three months to March 31 from Rs 4.40 billion a year earlier.
Revenue from operations rose about 20 per cent to Rs 57.99 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU