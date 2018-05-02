JUST IN
IndiGo Q4 profit plunges 73% on higher expenses at Rs 1.18 billion

Revenue from operations rose about 20% to Rs 57.99 billion

Reuters 

IndiGo

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs top Indian airline IndiGo, posted a 73.3 per cent fall in March quarter profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.

Net profit fell to Rs 1.18 billion ($17.70 million) for the three months to March 31 from Rs 4.40 billion a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose about 20 per cent to Rs 57.99 billion.
