Karnataka launches Elevate programme to help startups scale operations

State to help 100 startups in raising funds, besides providing legal support and mentorship

Alnoor Peermohamed & Raghu Krishnan  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka is looking to reach out to over 1,000 startup companies across the country over the next two months through its Elevate programme, aimed at providing the necessory support and infrastructure required by the projects. The state plans to identify at least 100 innovative startups and assist them in fundraising. 

The state is collaborating with the Deshpande Foundation and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) to help the identified startups in getting funds from the state as well as venture capitalists and angel investors.

"We're trying to identify 100 innovative companies. We are seeing how we can help them- whether in the form of funding; or for mentoring and legal advice; or any other way," said Priyank Kharge, IT and Tourism Minister of Karnataka in an interview.

Kharge addded that the state is making efforts to rope in local venture capitalists, HNIs and other investros from the private ecosystem for fulfilling the fund requirement of startups.

Under the programme, camps will be set up in  Mangalore, Mysore, Hubballi and Bengaluru to provide assistance to startups. State is planning to identify startups from diverse secotors including the tourism, biotechnology, agriculture, gaming and animation industry, among others. 

State has released Rs 17-crore funds from its state coffers for around 55 startups in the past six months. 

According to Kharge, there have been many startups that have failed due to lack of mentorship and support in legal matters or in handling accounts. 

"While investments will definitely be on tap for the selected startups, the government wants to help put in place the rest of the ecosystem which will work "independently of the government," said Kharge.

Karnataka is also backing 163 small organisations that are cuurently working on various grassroot problems. Out of this, 18 orgainsation have been incorporated in the programme. The ticket size for an investment in such firms is roughly around Rs 3 lakh, which the state is ready to shell out in case the firm manages to give  results.

