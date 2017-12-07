Land Rover, Range Rover drive JLR sales up 10% to 52,332 units in Nov

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 10 per cent increase in retail sales at 52,332 units in November as compared with the same month last year.



The company said sales during the month were primarily driven by the introduction of the new and the



Besides, retail sales of Jaguar's all new compact SUV, the E-PACE, began in the and during November, said in a statement."November has been a robust month for Land Rover, driving sales up globally across all of our key regions," Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said.The Jaguar brand reported retail sales of 13,688 units last month, down 6.3 per cent from the year-ago period as strong sales of the long wheelbase XFL in were more than offset by lower sales of XE.Land Rover saw sales of 38,644 vehicles in November up 17.2 per cent, primarily reflecting the sales ramp up of the all new Discovery and the introduction of theHowever, sales were partially offset by softer sales of"Retail sales of the refreshed Range Rover and (including plug-in hybrid variants) are due in the new year" the company said.