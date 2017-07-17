Company
Micromax extends Canvas series, launches 'Canvas 1' at Rs 6,999

Canvas 1 comes with 8MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera and sports 2.5D HD IN-CELL display

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Micromax on Monday extended its 'Canvas series' with the launch of a new smartphone "Canvas 1" that is priced at Rs 6,999.

The 4G-VoLTE smartphone comes with 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera and sports a 2.5D HD IN-CELL display.

The device is equipped with OTG Support that has mass storage, can be connected to the serial communications, keyboards/mice, game controllers and can easily import photos from a camera, the company said in a statement.

"Canvas 1" is powered by a MediaTek MT6737, quad-core 1.3GHz processor along with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM that is expandable up to of 32 GB via SD card.

It is also the first smartphone to come with a 100-day replacement promise on any hardware issue (which is a part of the 1-year product warranty), the statement added.

The smartphone is currently available at retail stores.

 

