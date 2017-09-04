Parle, Manpasand Beverages join hands to share sales network

Biscuits major Products and on Monday announced an exclusive tie-up for distribution network sharing and cross-promotion of their brands.



Under the partnership, will have access to Parle's 4.5 million outlets across India for its flagship brand 'Mango Sip' juice, said in a statement.



has introduced a new packaging for Mango Sip - 'Mango Sip Gold'- for this partnership. Under this, biscuit packs and wafers will be offered along with Mango Sip's various (SKUs), it added.Currently, a pilot programme is underway in eastern region of the country involving two lakh outlets of Products.Chairman and MD Dhirendra Singh said Products emerged as natural partner as they have a strong distribution network across the country and also a diversified product portfolio that caters to all types of consumers."The pilot phase of this tie-up is underway and responses so far have been very encouraging as customers are appreciating the affordable pricing of the combination," Singh added.Products Category Head Krishna Rao said: "This is a significant venture for us as we look for further growth in the Indian market with value-for-money products."Under this tie-up, both will cross-promote their brands and aim to achieve a significant market share in snacks and biscuits and the beverage industry, the statement added.