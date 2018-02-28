Paytm inks pact with Singapore Tourism; flyers to get Rs 2500 cash back

The (STB) announced its strategic partnership with Paytm, a homegrown mobile-first financial services platform, thus making STB the first National Tourism Organisation (NTO) to partner with the latter.

As a part of this partnership, would run joint promotions on its platform to promote Singapore tourism. This will bring Singapore's tourism offerings to Paytm's 300 million strong users.

will be offering up to Rs 2,500 cash back on flight tickets to Singapore that are booked through the app.

The platform will house a microsite featuring Singapore's new, inside-out, unified brand 'Passion Made Possible' and related branded content. The customised microsite will help entrench the country's Passion Made Possible brand, which was launched in August last year with the Indian visitors.

Under the partnership, STB and will also embark on a series of print ads and radio buys to promote the three-month campaign and drive travel to Singapore.

With the digital wave transforming and driving a shift in the way commerce functions in India, this partnership will enable STB to increase exposure of Singapore's tourism offerings to Paytm's users and sets the foundation for the potential expansion of the collaboration to feature more Singapore tourism products on the platform.