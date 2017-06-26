Paytm Mall digitising over 1,000 vehicle dealership catalogues

Mall, online marketplace arm of the e-wallet major, says it is digitising the catalogues of more than 1,000 dealerships, of both cars and two-wheelers, to increase online usage and offline sales.

dealers of Suzuki Motorcycles India, & Mahindra, Two Wheelers, & Scooter India and Yamaha India are now using Mall QR Codes in print advertisements and outdoor installations, to drive sales or test-drive leads.

“This has helped brands drive higher sales and ensure synchronisation between their online and offline promotions, while allowing consumers to book vehicles at attractive prices,” the company said.

It is, it says, offering Mall QR Codes to partners. “Local dealerships can leverage our massive QR network to get the most out of their promotional budgets, with customised marketing activities and round-the-clock sales opportunities,” said Amit Sinha, operations head.

Their vertical, he said, had become quite effective in smaller places, with close to half of all bookings from tier-II and tier-III cities. “This has not only created a new segment in the e-commerce space but led to a fundamental shift in user behavior towards booking two-wheelers online,” he added.

Mall’s two-wheeler booking platform enables customers to book vehicles online, get exclusive offers and accept delivery from the nearest dealership. The service at present is available across 150 cities and towns.

The company recently noted a massive surge in two-wheeler sales over the past one year, its sales crossingd Rs 100 crore. It says it is witnessing an over threefold quarter-on- quarter growth in the number of vehicles sold on its platform.

Launched in 2016, Mall offers automobiles from Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Datsun and Hero, among others. It currently accounts for up to half of total sales for partner dealerships and aims to sell at least half a million two-wheelers this year.