Piramal lends Rs 2,000 crore under LRD scheme

(PFM), the financial services arm of Piramal Enterprises, has sanctioned investments worth about Rs 2,000 crore within three months of launching (LRD) for completed commercial assets that include office and retail space, it said on Wednesday.

Out of this, it has recently approved two investments under LRD against assets in and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The first investment is of Rs 440 crore against Wadhwa Group’s commercial property in Bandra Kurla Complex in The second is of Rs 580 crore against ASF Group’s IT SEZ development — ‘ASF Insignia’ in Gurgaon. Prior to these, Piramal has earlier approved Flexi LRD transactions with Reliable Group in and Mantri Group in Bangalore.

Khushru Jijina, managing director, said, “We are delighted with the industry response to our recently launched product flexi LRD that aims to lend substantial quantum of money on flexible terms against a marquee asset of a Tier 1 developer. In November 2016, we announced our target for LRD to be Rs 10,000 Crore for the next 12-15 months and we have already achieved 20 per cent of it within three months of its launch."

Through these transactions, it has further strengthened it's relationship with the Wadhwa Group, an existing ‘Piramal Preferred Partner’, with whom it has done multiple investments in the past as well as initiated a new relationship with the ASF Group. "We remain positively inclined towards commercial as an asset class and look forward to actively scaling up our position within this space," he said.

The Wadhwa Group's development is a Grade A commercial office building located in the prime commercial hub — Bandra Kurla Complex The building is leased to prominent retail/F&B outlets. Pirmal has committed Rs 440 crore under a seven year facility with proceeds being used towards a takeover of loans from existing lenders and reduce the overall cost of funds for existing projects of the Wadhwa Group. The deal is secured against an exclusive mortgage of the project, of which 98 per cent is leased, with charge overall present and future receivables.

The ASF Insignia SEZ is a Grade A IT office space located on the Gurgaon-Faridabad road. The 920, 000 sq. ft. building is fully leased to marquee MNC tenants including TCS, and and PFM has committed Rs 580 crore out of which Rs 435 crore is disbursed.