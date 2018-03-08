Prestige Estates to acquire 80% stake in Sterling Urban for Rs 3.36 billion

-
Realty firm Prestige Group on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire 80 per cent stake in Sterling Urban Infraprojects, which holds land parcels in Bengaluru, for a cash consideration of Rs 3.36 billion.
"The company has entered into a binding agreement for acquisition of 80 per cent stake held by investors and its affiliates in Sterling Urban Infraprojects Pvt Ltd," Prestige Estates Projects Ltd said in a BSE filing.
"The transaction is in ordinary course of business and is being done at arm's length on a cash consideration of Rs 3.36 billion," it added.
Sterling Urban Infraprojects owns around 59 acres of land at outer ring road-Sarjapour, Bengaluru.
"The company intends to develop commercial office space with over six million square feet of developable area," it said.