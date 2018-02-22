RInfra bags Rs 36.4 billion contract for thermal power plant in TN

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) today said it has won a Rs 36.4 billion contract from Generation and (TANGEDCO) for work related to Thermal power project. "RInfra has won a prestigious engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for Rs 36.4 billion from TANGEDCO for the balance of plant (BoP) package and allied civil works for 2 x 800 MW supercritical coal-based Thermal Power Project at in Tamil Nadu," RInfra said in a statement. The contract entails design, engineering, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of BoP package and allied civil works on basis.

The project is to be commissioned in 36 months. The infrastructure major said its division has won the contract in international competitive bidding amidst competition from leading players like BHEL, L&T, and BGR. With this contract, Reliance Infrastructure Limited's order book now stands at over Rs 150 million, it said. With a clear focus to position itself in India's growing infrastructure sector, and a multitude of projects in the offing in areas as diverse as power, metro rails, nuclear power plants, air quality control, marine, railways, ports, and mega infrastructure projects, RInfra is targeting opportunities worth Rs 2 trillion and increase the order book to Rs 500 billion by FY19, it said. Arun Gupta, CEO, EPC, said, "This is a prestigious project for us and will add to our existing credentials of executing large, complex projects in record time and at a competitive cost. We will leverage our experience of execution of different types of power projects, from supercritical coal-fired to advanced to renewable energy, in the execution of this project and add TANGEDCO to our list of illustrious clients." Recently, the company said it had secured multiple orders in power sector including 2 x 250 MW lignite-based CFBC Thermal Power Project from and Flue Gas Desulphurisation works of 3 x 500 from NTPC.