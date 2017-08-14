Sahara's Aamby Valley up for auction at reserve price of Rs 37,392 cr

TRENDING ON BS
Likamva to invest in ArcelorMittal's embattled South Africa subsidiary
The Bombay High Court on Monday put up the beleaguered Sahara Groups Aamby Valley for auction

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Aamby Valley, Sahara
A property at Aamby Valley City, near Pune

Three days after a Supreme Court directive, the Bombay High Court on Monday put up the beleaguered Sahara Groups prestigious 'Aamby Valley city in Lonavala for a public auction.

The Official Liquidator for the Aamby Valley city -- considered the jewel in the crown of the Sahara Group -- has put up a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore.

