Samsung rolls out red tint fix for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ in India

Beset by red tint on display and random restarts, the and units faced initial hiccups after witnessing great reception soon after the launch. Addressing the same issue, Samsung has started rolling out software upgrade in India.





The and are the flagship smartphones launched to offset the infamous Galaxy Note 7 debacle. Prior to the Note 7 crisis, Samsung commanded around 50-55 per cent share in the premium smartphone market in India. The share reduced to 17 per cent after Note 7 crisis.



A recent report indicates that Samsung's share in the premium mobile segment grew to 48 per cent, but it is still not on a par to what it used to be before Note 7 crisis.