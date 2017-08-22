Samsung set to launch Galaxy 'Note 8' tomorrow

-
After sailing through the debacle over Galaxy Note 7 last year, Samsung is set to launch its flagship Note 8 on Wednesday, thus ending rumours of halting the further release of the Note series.
The device is expected to be launched online on August 23 at 8:30 p.m.
To regain the customers' trust, the company is believed to have enhanced safety checklist by using in-house '8-point battery test'.
Samsung 'Note 8' may have a separate physical button for its 'Bixby' voice assistant, much like Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagship devices.
The device may also come with a digital pen called the "S Pen" that may have a speaker within it, doubling it as a voice recorder.
According to a report in CNET, 'Note 8' will have a dual-camera setup -- likely a 12MP optical and 13MP telephoto sensor and it may also have rounded edges on all sides.
"The Note 8 could top the Galaxy S8 Plus' 6.2-inch display with a 6.4-inch screen on a body not much larger than the S8 Plus," Apple Insider reported on Tuesday.
If reports are to be believed, Samsung is developing a novel "gas sensor" that works as breathalyser. This sensor is expected to be present in Note 8 also which would tell a person if he is drunk.
The fiasco over Samsung's Note 7 caused the firm operating losses of some $5 billion.
