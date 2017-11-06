Shell companies deposited, withdrew Rs 17,000 crore after demonetisation

As the government nears completion of a year after demonetisation, the data shows suspected ‘shell’ deposited and withdrew Rs 17,000 crore in the days after the

The data, issued by the government, is from 56 for 35,000 companies, which had around 58,000 bank accounts. One company had a negative balance before but deposited and withdrew Rs 2,484 crore after November 8, 2016, the government said.

These companies’ bank accounts have been frozen. And, state governments told to restrict sales and transfers of real estate assets owned by these entities.

The statement issued by the Centre gives a summary of recent decisions to check the suspected money laundering via such — such keeping a check on ‘dummy’ directors by connecting the director identification number with Aadhaar, the citizen identification number, and the permanent account number. Existing directors and new ones will have to comply.

Also, the plan for an ‘early warning system’ has to be overseen by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). The government had also recently rewritten the rules to limit the number of subsidiaries a company may have — no more than two layers. This will apply prospectively but existing have to disclose details of their entire list of subsidiaries to the registrar of within 150 days. and insurance are excluded from this.

Also, the director, additional directors, or assistant directors of the SFIO were recently authorised to arrest any person believed to be guilty of any fraud punishable under the Act. Section 447 of this law defines fraud and prescribes the punishment, including imprisonment up to 10 years.

The statement adds that a reference had been made to the finance ministry to include these as schedule offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Earlier, the government had stated it had identified 224,000 and begun action against these. Apart from freezing bank accounts and other assets with these entities, the government is also screening chartered accountants and company secretaries associated with these And, 309,000 names of those who were directors on the boards of these have been disqualified from having such positions. About 3,000 of these were directors in more than 20 each, beyond the legal limit, the government recalled having said earlier.