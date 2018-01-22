JUST IN
SpiceJet launches 'Great Republic Day Sale' with fares starting at Rs 769

International flights start as low as Rs 2,469

IANS  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet

Ahead of the Republic Day 2018, budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday has launched its "Great Republic Day Sale" with one-way fares starting as low as Rs 769 and Rs 2,469 for travel to select destinations on its domestic and international network respectively. According to the airline, the four-day sale launched on Monday would be open till January 25 while the travel period covered would be until December 12.

Customers can also avail additional discounts by downloading the Spicejet mobile app and using promo code REP69. Spicejet, the third largest airline in the country, operates 402 daily flights to 51 destinations including international destinations. The offer is applicable only on non-stop flights.

Here are the booking terms and conditions:
  • The discount will be applicable to one-way fares only and bookings made across all channels.
  • The sale offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is not applicable to group bookings.
  • These fares are REFUNDABLE FARES (only statutory taxes will be refunded).
  • Changeable with change fee and fare difference.
  • Limited inventory available on first-come, first-served basis.
  • Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change
  • The sale promo is applicable on both Domestic and International flights.
  • Blackout dates are applicable.
First Published: Mon, January 22 2018. 15:10 IST

