SpiceJet launches 'Great Republic Day Sale' with fares starting at Rs 769

Ahead of the Republic Day 2018, budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday has launched its "Great Republic Day Sale" with one-way fares starting as low as Rs 769 and Rs 2,469 for travel to select destinations on its domestic and international network respectively. According to the airline, the four-day sale launched on Monday would be open till January 25 while the travel period covered would be until December 12.
Customers can also avail additional discounts by downloading the Spicejet mobile app and using promo code REP69.Spicejet, the third largest airline in the country, operates 402 daily flights to 51 destinations including international destinations. The offer is applicable only on non-stop flights. ALSO READ: Republic Day sale: Know everything about Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal offers
