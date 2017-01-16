SPML Infra bags new orders worth Rs 800 cr

Ltd on Monday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 800 crore for various projects including developing power substations.

has received several new orders for developing power substation, rooftop solar power plant, water and wastewater treatment and municipal solid waste management projects from different states across the country, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's Chairman said, "We are excited to receive these new orders to develop power infrastructure in Tripura that is going to accelerate the northeastern states' development agenda, improve economic growth and citizen well-being through quality power supply."

The order for solar power projects is in line with the company's efforts to develop source to meet many challenges facing the world with benefits to the people and the environment, Sethi added.