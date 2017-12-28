JUST IN
TCS to 'vigorously defend' against US lawsuit on alleged anti-American bias

The US court denied a class action certification in hiring practices but allowed so in termination

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it will "vigorously" defend its position at the trial in the US, where it faces allegations of discrimination in practices related to the termination of employees.

The lawsuit against TCS was filed in 2015 by an American worker, who had alleged that TCS favoured workers of South Asian origin in the US.


The District Court in California has denied class certification on the litigation against TCS alleging a pattern and practice of discrimination in hiring against people of non-South Asian origin.

It has, however, granted class certification in respect to allegations of discrimination in practices related to the termination of employees. This part of the litigation will move to the next phase of the trial.

"TCS will vigorously defend its position and expects a positive outcome," a TCS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that TCS is an equal opportunity employer operating in over 50 countries including the US.

"TCS counts amongst its employees, nationals from over 100 countries. There are no discriminatory practices in any part of the company and TCS is confident that it will be able to defend its position at the trial," the spokesperson said.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 20:07 IST

