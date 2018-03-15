Uber, Ola go slow on electric mobility drive as charging infra a concern

The grand electric mobility plans of top cab aggregators, and Ola, appear to have taken a backseat as charging infrastructure remains a bottleneck. There is also lack of mandate from the government on adoption of electric mobility after ambitious talks of moving all new automobile sales to electric by 2030. Over the past one month, the government dropped plans of bringing an electric vehicle policy and has started work on an automobile policy that does not specify any target on electric vehicles. partnered with M&M in November last year to deploy ‘hundreds of electric vehicles in Delhi and Hyderabad’ beginning February this year. Both the will also explore of electric vehicles to other cities, their announcement said. M&M was supposed to supply its e20Plus hatchback and eVerito sedan to However, is yet to introduce electric cars on its platform. It is understood that no supply of e-cars has been made yet by M&M. The automaker declined to comment on a questionnaire with regard to its partnership with and said there are bottlenecks in use of electric cars. “We are excited about the potential for electric vehicles to bring many benefits to drivers, riders, and cities. However, from a ridesharing application perspective, we have to first remove certain roadblocks in terms of infrastructure requirements, etc,” said a company spokesperson in response to queries. The company will take more time to roll out electric cars on its booking platform. Home grown cab hailing firm had rolled out a fleet of 200 electric vehicles in May last year in Nagpur investing Rs 500 million. The fleet consisted of 100 e20 Plus from M&M and other vehicles from such as Tata Motors and TVS. The company also set up charging stations in the city to charge these vehicles. However, a Times of India report early this week said only 83 e-vehicles are registered in Ola's name, citing data from the Regional Transport Office at Nagpur. Nagpur happens to be the constituency of union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Ola's multimodal e-vehicle programme was launched in his presence.

M&M's electric cars that are running on Ola's platform have a range of 110-120 kilometres after a full charge while ideally it should have been 140-150 kilometres for a city like Nagpur. Drivers need another charge during the day and that impacts business to some extent. A full charge takes as long as ninety minutes. “Today, would require a partial fast change during the day. The ideal thing would be if they don't require a fast charging during the day. That means the driver charges the vehicle at night, runs it for the day and again charge it at night,” Pawan Goenka, managing director at M&M said last month.

A Reuters report last week said over a dozen electric car drivers of in Nagpur have either switched to diesel cars or are planning to shift.

Ola, while claiming that the Nagpur experiment has been a great learning for the company and has brought ‘tremendous benefit’ to driver partners, is silent on roll out of e-mobility to other cities that are bigger markets for the company and have pressing concerns around pollution. “As the electric vehicle initiative inches a year since its launch, we are looking forward to using the learning and experiences gathered to expand the scope and scale of our electric mobility initiatives. With our continued partnerships with the government and various stakeholders in the electric vehicle ecosystem, we are confident that we will play a huge role in building a better society through sustainable mobility for all,” a company spokesperson said.