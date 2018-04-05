Vedanta may pay high logistic cost to haul bauxite from OMC mine

Even as mining entity looks at entering into a long-term contract with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to secure for its (Kalahandi district) alumina refinery from the latter's newly opened mines, the company is worried about escalation in the cost of procuring the raw material.

Unlike the deposits, located close to the plant, which was denied to the company after protests by locals and ecology activists, is 130 km away. There being no direct rail link with the mining site, the transportation cost, whether via an indirect rail route or by road, is estimated at Rs 1,000-1,200 a tonne. This could push the price by more than 100 per cent by the time it reaches the plant.

"Logistics is an issue. In a competitive market, when like Nalco and Hindalco have refineries next to their captive mines, and have the advantage of carrying to their plants at negligible cost through a conveyer system, paying higher cost to haul from a distance to our plant makes a big difference," said a senior official of

had built the alumina refinery at Lanjigarh, on the foothills of Niyamgiri, with the hope of from the hilltop at minimal cost through a conveyor system -- a model which has made Nalco (National Aluminium) one of the lowest cost producers of alumina in the world.

After cancellation of the mining project due to tribal rights and environment issues, the company had been asking for allotment of an alternative source in the vicinity of its refinery.

OMC, owned by the state government, intends to sell 30 per cent of the produced from to end-user through auction. And, to keep the other 70 per cent for supply to alumina makers on a long-term linkage, at a price discovered through auction.

The base price for auction is pegged at the cost of raising plus a 50 per cent margin. Apart from and Hindalco, which have alumina/aluminium plants in Odisha, Anrak Aluminium, with an alumina refinery in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, is keen to buy from

"We expect the auction to be fair and rivals to not get into a bidding race to jack up the price unrealistically," said the official. "If the price discovery in the auction process remains fair and realistic, can still get at Rs 300-400 a tonne cheaper as compared to the current cost of procuring it from outside the state, despite high charges towards transportation."

In the absence of committed raw material supply, is presently bringing from various places within India and from the West African state of Guinea, to keep the refinery going. The plant, with installed capacity of two million tonnes of alumina output a year, is operating at about 50 per cent capacity.