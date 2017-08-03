Voltas' growth prospects remain cool as ever

Voltas' revenues for the quarter ending June 2017 (Q1) was broadly in line with Street's expectation despite goods and services tax (GST)-led reduction in inventory by trade partners. Nonetheless, the company's profitability came better than expectations, surprising investors. Given the return to normalcy in the air-conditioning segment, improvement in orders in projects business and expansion in margins, analysts believe the company will deliver a good set of performance going ahead leading to higher stock price.

Unitary cooling products, which is primarily the (A/C) segment and contributing two-third to the company's revenue, grew by a little over a per cent on a year-on-year basis despite GST-led destocking of inventory. The company also highlighted that Q1 growth was restricted owing to unseasonal rains in Southern India apart from the uncertainties surrounding What's more, has further strengthened its market leadership in room market (at multi-brand outlets) with an increased share of 22.2 per cent as at end June 2017 compared to 21.4 per cent at the end of March 2017.

The (MEP) and Services i.e. engineering segment, which is almost a third of revenue, growing 14 per cent year-on-year did compensate for the slower growth in cooling products segment. More importantly, it impressed on the profitability front with a sharp improvement in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at 5.3 per cent compared to 1.9 per cent year-on-year. The management said it has been consciously focusing on profitability to revenue growth in this segment, leading to these gains. Among key orders booked in Q1 include Rs 490 crore for Electrical Projects in India, Rs 359 crore MEP work of a commercial building in and Rs 137 crore MEP work of a museum in Oman. Overall order book of the segment thus was up 11 per cent year-on-year at Rs 4,906 crore as on 30th June 2017. Analysts say that given the lumpy nature of this business and as low legacy orders have already been gradually executed, the next 12-18 months will see this improving profitability trend continue.

With this, Voltas' revenues at Rs 1,962 crore grew 6.35 per cent year-on-year and were largely in line with Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 1,983 crore. Net at Rs 188 crore, however, beat consensus estimates of Rs 167 crore. at Rs 210 crore also came higher than Rs 206 crore indicated by consensus estimates. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities said that of 10.9 per cent was slightly higher than their estimate of 10.5 per cent.

Moving forward, while hiccups may have restricted A/C segment revenue, analysts see sales normalising. Analysts at Jefferies post their channel checks in July said that normalcy has returned and dealer ordering from has picked up for new stock while price change is in the 0-1 per cent band to reflect impact across product ranges. Though second quarter is the lean season for A/C business, it has begun with double-digit growth year-on-year in ordering activity, say analysts. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking had earlier said that implementation will impact revenues in near term but should normalise on full year basis and they see a 25 per cent compounded annual growth in earnings during FY17-19. For A/C segment, analysts expect the company to be one of the key beneficiaries of LG exiting the fixed-speed room A/C segment, and healthy demand continuing driving growth particularly from North.

Further, analysts at Edelweiss see government's recent directive to prioritise domestic procurement in metro projects to benefit as for system contracts.

Overall, analysts remain bullish on the stock. Those at Jefferies, post results, remain positive on and maintain Buy with a target price of Rs 600, valuing the stock at 28x FY19 estimated earnings, a premium to 10-year valuation average of 22x. The stock currently trades at Rs 537 levels.