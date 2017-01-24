We are re-engineering our costs: D Shivakumar

major has been under pressure as sale of colas suffer and the company is making many changes, its chairman and CEO D Shivakumar tells Arnab Dutta. Edited excerpts:

PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi announced recently the company would cut its sugar content significantly by 2025. What is the plan for India?

We are trying to promote hydration drinks and are focusing on health and nutrition through Tropicana and Quaker. We are also reducing the sugar content in our beverages. Food is a significant business for us. We are trying to occupy the breakfast and in-between meal moments.

Is your focus on healthier designed to offset flagging cola sales?

People are looking for healthy food that can be prepared quickly. Our initiatives are meant to address this market. Soft drinks are the cheapest available. Lack of affordability is not a reason for subdued growth. Poor sales have been associated with unfavourable weather.

Pepsi has not hiked prices of even though sugar prices have climbed nearly 35 per cent in one year...

The market is built around a few magic price points. In these are Rs 10, 15 and 20. To address rising sugar costs we have been re-engineering the cost base. We are not looking at price hikes at this moment. Our losses widened because of decisions like handing over bottling operations for the north and east to one of our franchisees.

Last year you saw a number of top level exits...

Most left because they got solid roles in other places. We groom potential leaders and replacement has never been an issue. We hire from the pool of B-school students and two-thirds of our employees are now millennials.

Last year you withdrew from the sponsorship of the Indian Premier League. What is your promotion strategy?

Our focus is on social media and digital platforms where changes happen fast. We constantly upgrade our pitch through a partnership with and Google. All our senior management members are undergoing a certification programme under Google.

Television advertisements or sponsoring cricket tournaments are things of the past. The share of digital marketing in our advertising budget is one of the highest in the industry.