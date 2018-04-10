Wipro's Rishad Premji replaces Raman Roy as Nasscom chairman for 2018-19

-
ALSO READGovt must raise spending in education, hire quality teachers: Azim Premji Azim Premji Trust sells 2.73% stake in Wipro as buyback offer Wipro to set up Rs 2.2 billion manufacturing unit in Telangana Tighter controls on visas can't be complete showstopper for IT: Nasscom Wipro: Not yet on the recovery path
-
Global software major Wipro's Chief Strategy Officer Rishad Premji has been appointed the new Nasscom Chairman for 2018-19, said the Indian IT industry's apex body on Tuesday.
"Rishad Premji, the member of Board of Wipro, succeeds Raman Roy as the Chairman for 2018-19," said the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) in the statement.
Rishad is the son of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji.
Keshav Murugesh, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mumbai-based global business process management company WNS Global Services, has been appointed the new Vice Chairman for the period.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU