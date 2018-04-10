Wipro's Rishad Premji replaces Raman Roy as Nasscom chairman for 2018-19

Global software major Wipro's Chief Strategy Officer has been appointed the new Chairman for 2018-19, said the Indian IT industry's apex body on Tuesday.

"Rishad Premji, the member of Board of Wipro, succeeds as the Chairman for 2018-19," said the National Association of Software and Services (Nasscom) in the statement.

Rishad is the son of Chairman

Keshav Murugesh, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mumbai-based global business process management company WNS Global Services, has been appointed the new Vice Chairman for the period.