Car sales in March marginally up, passenger vehicles rise 6.38%: SIAM data
Wipro's Rishad Premji replaces Raman Roy as Nasscom chairman for 2018-19

Rishad is the son of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Global software major Wipro's Chief Strategy Officer Rishad Premji has been appointed the new Nasscom Chairman for 2018-19, said the Indian IT industry's apex body on Tuesday.

"Rishad Premji, the member of Board of Wipro, succeeds Raman Roy as the Chairman for 2018-19," said the National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) in the statement.

Rishad is the son of Wipro Chairman Azim Premji.

Keshav Murugesh, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mumbai-based global business process management company WNS Global Services, has been appointed the new Vice Chairman for the period.

 
First Published: Tue, April 10 2018. 16:50 IST

