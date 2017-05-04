TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

$12.6 million and counting: Baahubali 2 beats Dangal at the US box-office

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has also officially become the highest grossing Indian film in the US

IANS  |  Chennai 

Baahubali 2, Baahubali 2 review
Baahubali 2. Image source: @DharmaMovies

S.S Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has successfully surpassed Aamir Khan's "Dangal" at the US box-office with earnings over $12.6 million so far and counting.

According to Great India Films, the US distributor of "Baahubali 2", the film minted $12.6 million as of Wednesday, officially surpassing life-time earnings of $12.3 million of 'Dangal'.

"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has also officially become the highest grossing Indian film at the US box-office.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the film is about two warring cousins and their battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom.

Having reportedly earned over Rs. 600 crore worldwide so far, the film is on its way to beat the life-time collections of Aamir Khan's "PK".

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.

 

 

