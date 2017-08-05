Air India flyers stranded for 4 hrs at Mumbai airport over technical glitch

-
-
Passengers of Air India were left stranded at Mumbai airport following a technical glitch in flight number AI 809 that was bound for Delhi on Saturday afternoon.
The passengers on board claimed that they were stranded in the aircraft for around three to four hours without the air conditioning working.
The flight reportedly departed three hours late at 11:30 am from Mumbai airport.
"We have set up an inquiry to investigate the delay in the Mumbai-Delhi-Jeddah flight," an Air India spokesperson said.
