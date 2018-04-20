JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Impeachment motion against CJI: SC upset with MPs; Jaitley slams Congress
Business Standard

Andhra special status: Mamata extends support to Chandrababu's 12-hour fast

The CM turned 69 today and chose not to celebrate his birthday and sat on a fast instead to protest against the alleged injustice meted out to the state

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu sits on a one-day hunger strike for special category status to Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on Friday | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended support to the hunger strike undertaken by her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu demanding "justice" for the state from the Centre.

"We extend support to Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn, for his one-day Hunger Strike for the 5 crore people of AP #CBNFast4Justice", she said in a tweet.

Naidu on Friday launched the "Dharma Porata Deeksha", a 12-hour hunger strike, demanding "justice" for the state from the Centre, including the special category status.

The chief minister, who turned 69 today, chose not to celebrate his birthday and sat on a fast instead to protest against the alleged injustice meted out to the state due to the "non-implementation" of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
First Published: Fri, April 20 2018. 18:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements