Andhra special status: Mamata extends support to Chandrababu's 12-hour fast

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday extended support to the hunger strike undertaken by her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu demanding "justice" for the state from the Centre.
"We extend support to Andhra Pradesh CM, Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn, for his one-day Hunger Strike for the 5 crore people of AP #CBNFast4Justice", she said in a tweet.
Naidu on Friday launched the "Dharma Porata Deeksha", a 12-hour hunger strike, demanding "justice" for the state from the Centre, including the special category status.
The chief minister, who turned 69 today, chose not to celebrate his birthday and sat on a fast instead to protest against the alleged injustice meted out to the state due to the "non-implementation" of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.
