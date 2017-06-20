Anil Kumble decides to step down as Team India head coach

Legendary leg-spinner has reportedly decided against continuing as the of the Indian cricket team.

According to reports, Kumble, whose one-year tenure was scheduled to end at the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales, stayed back in England instead of travelling with the team for their next assignment in the West Indies.

The Indian team on Tuesday left for the West Indies, where they play five One-day Internationals (ODI) and a solitary T20 International.





Earlier, reports of a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble had emerged, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to advertise for the post of just before the team landed in England for the Champions Trophy.

India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.