Army apologises for beating up 8 policemen in Kashmir, orders inquiry

The Army has apologized for beating up eight policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, a senior police official said on Monday.

"The Army has apologized and ordered a court of inquiry," Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmad Khan told the media here.

This happened after the Director General of Police lodged a strong protest against the Saturday evening incident when the soldiers returning from the were stopped at a checkpost in Gund area by the policemen.

