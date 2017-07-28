TRENDING ON BS
Army chief in Jammu for security review in wake of Pakistani violations
Business Standard

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar dies of cardiac arrest at 44

He has worked in more than 20 films

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Inder Kumar
Inder Kumar. Photo Twitter: Koimoi.com‏

Bollywood actor Inder Kumar has passed away early Friday morning.

The 44-year-old actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Four Bungalows, Andheri, Mumbai, at around 2 am.

He has worked in more than 20 films. Inder also shared the screen space with Salman Khan in movies like 'Wanted' and 'Tumko Na Bhool Payenge'.

The star was currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Phat Paid Hai Yaar'.

The cremation will be held today evening at Yaari Road Shamshaan Bhoomi.

