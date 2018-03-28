Cambridge Analytica whistleblower details India operations, names JD(U)

, who blew the lid off the user personal data being illegally used for political purposes, on Wednesday said his former employer had an Indian arm and conducted election research on behalf of some parties including the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), now a ally, for "desired outcome".

Wylie said SCL Group, the parent organisation of Cambridge Analytica, has its office headquartered in in Ghaziabad and its regional offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Cuttack, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, and

This is what he tweeted:





I've been getting a lot of requests from Indian journalists, so here are some of SCL's past projects in To the most frequently asked question - yes SCL/CA works in and has offices there. This is what modern colonialism looks like. pic.twitter.com/v8tOmcmy3z — (@chrisinsilico) 28 March 2018

He posted two pictures of what looks like slides of a pitch presentation of SCL explaining its experience in the country.

It said the company has a database of over 600 districts and seven lakh villages. But it didn't identify the source of the database or whether it was collected from any

"Our micro-level information includes household level demographics, specifically focussing on caste data, linked to "

The SCL India, according to the tweeted document, helped clients to identify and target key groups within the population "to effectively influence their behaviour to realize a desired outcome".

It explained that SCL provided its clients with the research to develop and "disseminate the right messages from the right sources using the right communication channels".

It said in 2011, SCL undertook a state-wide research campaign to identify voter caste by household.

"This booth level polling data formed the basis of further research into swing voter motivation and supporter mobilization strategies which were presented to individual candidates and tailored to their constituencies."

During the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, SCL managed the campaign of a number of Lok Sabha candidates.

"The research and campaign teams employed SCL India's proprietary data collection methodologies to form strategies that gave the clients successful election campaigns."

In the 2010 elections, SCL was asked to provide electoral research and strategy for the JD-U of

"SCL undertook a behavioural research programme targeting over 75 per cent of households to assist the client in not only identifying the correct battlegrounds but also the right audiences, messages and, most importantly, the right castes to target with their campaigns."

In the 2007 polls, SCL carried out a full political survey on behalf of a "major party" which the document didn't name.

"The research included a party audit and a state-wide census of politically active individuals using in-depth interviews to assess the satisfaction levels of party workers at booth level."

It said SCL also carried out a psephological study and opinion polling for a " party to identify swing voters".

"This was followed by more in-depth analysis of the behavioural dynamics at work in key seats which in turn informed the party's efforts to ensure a local structure and communication strategy that matched the caste make-up and attitudinal positions of the pre-identified swing population."

The SCL carried out research for a "major state party" in in 2003. Its other projects included psephological studies and behavioural polling in and

The document also said the company undertook research communication campaign to support a trans- programme four countering the non-desired behaviour of recruitment into and support of "violent jihadism".

The project was conducted in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, and in 2007. However, it didn't say for whom the project was conducted.

Wylie, 28, was the at He accused the data analytics firm has influenced the result of the United Kingdom's 2016 Brexit referendum and of the 2016 American that brought to the

Speaking to the British MPs on Tuesday, Wylie said worked extensively in and that he believed the was its one of the clients.