Daughter Jhanvi's tribute to Sridevi: It's all about loving your parents

& Sridevi As she turned a year older on Saturday, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi penned an emotional note remembering her mother, her "best friend", and requested people to respect the purity of the love shared by her parents. Hinting at the sensational TV coverage of Sridevi's untimely death, Janhvi said all she wants is that people remember her mother "fondly and pray for her soul to rest in peace". "On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you'll shower on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. "... Their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it," she wrote on Instagram. ALSO READ: Sensation sells: Indian media under fire over coverage of Sridevi's death Sridevi, 54, passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a relative's wedding ceremony. Janhvi, who will be making her acting debut soon, said her mother was full of joy and was an embodiment of "dignity, strength and innocence". "She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn't understand frustration or malice or jealousy. "So let's be that. Let's be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That's what she stood for.

Dignity, strength and innocence," she added. ALSO READ: Sridevi: From botox to bathtub, how media made a mockery of actor's death Janhvi also shared another note accompanied by series of pictures of her, sister Khushi and father Boney along with mother The young actor said the sudden demise of her mom has left a "gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I'll have to learn how to live with". "I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it's you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But you weren't meant for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That's why he took you back. But at least we had you," she said. ALSO READ: Sridevi is dead, and so is the self-regulation promise of Indian media Janhvi added her mother was the source of her happiness and all she wants now is to make her proud. "You are a part of my soul. My best friend. My reason for everything. Your whole life you kept giving, and all I wanted was to do that for you too, Mumma. I want to make you so proud. "Every morning all that I would do was with the hope that one day you'd be as proud of me as I was of you. But I promise I'll wake up every still with that same thought. Because you're here and I can feel you. You're in me, Khushi and in Papa. The imprint you've left on us is so strong, it might just be enough to keep us going, but never enough to be fully whole," she concluded.