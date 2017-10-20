Deoband fatwa bans Muslims from posting their photos on Facebook, WhatsApp

JUST IN
Diwali: Cracker ban goes up in smoke as Delhi air quality turns 'very poor'
The edict was issued by the fatwa department of the Darul Uloom Deoband after a man approached it recently asking if posting photos on social media sites was allowed in the religion

Press Trust of India  |  Saharanpur 

The Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur has issued a fatwa prohibiting Muslim men and women from posting their or their families' photographs on social media sites.

In the fatwa issued on Wednesday, one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India has said that posting photos of self or family on social media sites such as Facebook and WhatsApp is not allowed in Islam.


The edict was issued by the fatwa department of the Darul Uloom Deoband after a man approached it recently asking if posting photos on social media sites was allowed in the religion.

Mufti Tariq Qasmi, an Islamic scholar associated with a madarssa here, said when clicking pictures unnecessarily is not allowed in Islam how posting photos on social can be allowed.

Fri, October 20 2017. 09:06 IST

