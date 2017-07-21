ED asks Shah Rukh Khan for details in IPL money laundering case

The (ED) has started adjudication proceedings against Knight Rider franchise owner Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a KKR-related case.

Adjudication proceeding, as per the agency, means seeking more clarification in regard to the ongoing case.

Earlier, the Enforcement Director issued a show cause notice to the Badshah of Bollywood, the reply to which, were not sufficient for the agency.

Hence, they have sought a more detailed reply to the notice from the KKR franchise owner.

For the unversed, Khan is being probed on a specific charge of irregularities in the sale of of Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd (KRSPL), a franchise owned by his company Red Chillies Entertainment, to a Mauritius-based company. The sale, reportedly, resulted in a loss of Rd. 73.6 crore.