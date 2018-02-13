Gangs of Wasseypur like situation soon if outsiders run our mines: Goa min

Agriculture Minister on Monday said a 'Gangs of Wasseypur'-like situation would arise in if "outsiders" gain control of the in the state, days after the apex court quashed renewal of 88 mining leases and provided an option of an auction. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' -- the two-part crime film -- is centred on the coal mafia operating in in Jharkhand, and the underlying power struggles, politics and vengeance. also said it would be better to close down the than it be handled by people from outside "There is a possibility that if you come out with auctioning, you will have 'Gangs of Wasseypur'-kind of situation in What happened for coal in can happen in And this is my fear," he said. Sardesai's Forward Party (GFP) is one of the constituents of the BJP-headed NDA government in the coastal state. The other alliance partners are the (MGP) and three Independent MLAs. "Those involved in making policies related to mining should see that they make right ones (policies). What had happened all this while is that the was with the Goan mine owners. "Tomorrow (after auctioning) if mine owners, truck owners, drivers of trucks and machine operators all are from outside, then why do we require in the state?" the minister told reporters here. had stoked a major row last week when he termed domestic tourists visiting as the "scum of the earth" and claimed that "North Indians" wanted to "create a Haryana" in the coastal state. "We are dependent on north Indians and this is what they do.

They are not bothered about They will like to recreate a Haryana in Goa," he said while speaking at Biz Fest. The had on February 7 quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in in 2015. The apex court directed the Centre and the government to grant fresh environmental clearances to them. The SC also said the state government was obliged to grant fresh mining leases in accordance with law, in view of its previous judgement, and not second renewals to mining lease holders. The in had expressed apprehension that the SC order would lead to the total closure of operations. To a question, said the implication of the SC order is that the government may have to make new policies. "I am part of the government to make the policies. But at the same time, what we fear is what I have expressed," he said. Asserting that the policy of the GFP that is Goa's wealth should remain with Goans, said, "The one who works out policies should think about it.