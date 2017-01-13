Government issues new tamper-proof PAN cards

The Government is issuing newly designed (Permanent Account Number) cards that have added security features to make them and with contents written in both Hindi and English, a senior Income- Department official said on Friday.

The distribution of new-look cards, being printed by and UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd), started on January 1. The cards are being issued to new applicants but existing cardholders can also apply for them.

"The distribution of new cards kicked off on January 1. However, these are only for the fresh lot of card applicants," the official told PTI here.

"We have automated the data and made the cards error-free," he said, adding, "In case existing cardholders apply for a fresh card, they will be issued the newly designed cards."

Keeping in view the Rajbhasha policy of the Government, we have made fixed contents of the new cards bilingual in which the headers are in English and Hindi, he said.

The Government has added a new feature to the card, known as Quick Response Code, which will help in verification process.

The code will help in providing all details of the cardholder in one go when the document is produced before any authority. Hence, no room will be left for the cardholder to either tamper or give wrong information relating to the card, the official said.

cards are mandatory for any transaction above Rs 2 lakh and used for other purposes like opening a bank account and as an identity proof. There are currently more than 25 crore card holders in the country.

According to the Government estimate, every year 2.5 crore people across the country apply for cards.