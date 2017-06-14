Hindu Sena celebrates Donald Trump's 71st birthday

The on Wednesday celebrated President Donald Trump's birthday with pomp and show.

The hailed Trump as the "savior of humanity" who could wipe out militancy from across the globe.

Trump turned 71 on Wednesday and around 20 odd members of the (Hindu Army), celebrated by applying a vermillion mark on the forehead of a Trump's poster and cutting a cake weighing 7.1 kg.

leader said only Trump could establish peace in the world and even eliminate militants in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The right wing group had gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

They had held similar celebration last year as well in honour of the U.S. commander-in-chief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with Trump in Washington on June 26, the first meeting between the leaders.