How the protest against Aadhaar led to the Right to Privacy:

A nine-judge constitutional Bench of the on Thursday set aside previous judgments and unanimously declared that privacy was a fundamental right but not an absolute right.

How the protest against led to the Right to Privacy:



Sept 2013: (SC) passes interim order saying no beneficiary should suffer in the absence of Aadhaar

Oct 2015: SC sets up Constitution Bench to see if was an invasion to citizen’s privacy

Oct 2015: SC extends voluntary use of to schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act, pension schemes, Employees’ Provident Fund and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

Mar 2016: Bill introduced in Parliament as money Bill

Apr 2016: Congress approaches SC against the government move to treat Bill as money Bill

Jun 2017: SC partially stays law making mandatory for Permanent Account Number, income tax return filing

Jul 2017: Five-judge Constitution Bench prima facie disagrees with the government argument that privacy was not a fundamental right. Matter referred to nine-judge Constitution Bench

Aug 2017: Centre appoints 10-member committee under former SC justice B N Srikrishna to suggest measures for data protection

Aug 2017: Nine-judge Bench reserves its judgment