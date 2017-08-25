A nine-judge constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court
on Thursday set aside previous judgments and unanimously declared that privacy was a fundamental right but not an absolute right.
How the protest against Aadhaar
led to the Right to Privacy:
Sept 2013: Supreme Court
(SC) passes interim order saying no beneficiary should suffer in the absence of Aadhaar
Oct 2015:
SC sets up Constitution Bench to see if Aadhaar
was an invasion to citizen’s privacy
Oct 2015:
SC extends voluntary use of Aadhaar
to schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National
Rural Employment Guarantee Act, pension schemes, Employees’ Provident Fund and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
Mar 2016: Aadhaar
Bill introduced in Parliament as money Bill
Apr 2016:
Congress approaches SC against the government move to treat Aadhaar
Bill as money Bill
Jun 2017:
SC partially stays law making Aadhaar
mandatory for Permanent Account Number, income tax return filing
Jul 2017: Five-judge Constitution Bench prima facie disagrees with the government argument that privacy was not a fundamental right. Matter referred to nine-judge Constitution Bench
Aug 2017: Centre appoints 10-member committee under former SC justice B N Srikrishna to suggest measures for data protection
Aug 2017: Nine-judge Bench reserves its judgment
