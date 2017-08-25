JUST IN
Guidelines to tackle malnutrition by Sept

Privacy is a fundamental right, says Supreme Court

A nine-judge constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside previous judgments and unanimously declared that privacy was a fundamental right but not an absolute right.

How the protest against Aadhaar led to the Right to Privacy:
 
Sept 2013: Supreme Court (SC) passes interim order saying no beneficiary should suffer in the absence of Aadhaar

Oct 2015: SC sets up Constitution Bench to see if Aadhaar was an invasion to citizen’s privacy

Oct 2015: SC extends voluntary use of Aadhaar to schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, pension schemes, Employees’ Provident Fund and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana  

Mar 2016: Aadhaar Bill introduced in Parliament as money Bill

Apr 2016: Congress approaches SC against the government move to treat Aadhaar Bill as money Bill

Jun 2017: SC partially stays law making Aadhaar mandatory for Permanent Account Number, income tax return filing

Jul 2017: Five-judge Constitution Bench prima facie disagrees with the government argument that privacy was not a fundamental right. Matter referred to nine-judge Constitution Bench

Aug 2017: Centre appoints 10-member committee under former SC justice B N Srikrishna to suggest measures for data protection

Aug 2017: Nine-judge Bench reserves its judgment

