India to host yoga training sessions at World Economic Forum in Davos

In a first, will host Yoga training sessions at the (WEF) in next week, a top said today. "We will showcase Indian heritage and culture in As part of this, Yoga has been included in the main WEF programme for which we will be taking two acharyas to to provide yoga classes during the five-day summit," (DIPP) told reporters. This will be Narendra Modi's first visit and also the first by an Indian since the one by H D Deve Gowda in 1997. Modi will deliver the keynote address at the plenary session. Providing details of Indian engagement in Davos, Abhishek said we will offer yoga classes everyday. DIPP is also hosting a welcome reception for the WEF members on January 22 where 1,500 people are expected to come. "We will showcase India's progress while also giving a taste of our exquisite cuisine and Indian culture and heritage," Abhishek said. "We will also set up an Lounge in Davos," Abhishek added. Desi cuisine and yoga will mark the start of the five-day annual jamboree of the rich and powerful from across the world in the snow-laden Swiss ski resort town of This is the first time will host the welcome reception at the summit. The Indian presence is set to be the largest-ever with as many as six Union ministers, two chief ministers, several top government officials and over 100 CEOs, figuring among the registered participants. The official sessions at the WEF will also have special India-focused discussions including one on "India's role in the world", how it is rethinking economics with the use of big data in policymaking and the country's role in securing peace and stability in the Asian century.