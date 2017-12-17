India to submit fresh request for red notice on Zakir Naik to Interpol

After on Saturday refused to issue a (RCN) against controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the Investigation Agency (NIA) said it will submit a fresh request for the same.

"NIA's request for Red Notice against was not accepted by as chargesheet had not been filed when the request was submitted to the headquarters. Now will submit a fresh request to as chargesheet has already been filed in the court concerned in Mumbai," an official said.

In a statement, Naik's spokesperson said: " has cancelled on Dr Naik and instructed its worldwide offices to delete all data from files on him, citing political and religious bias among other reasons."

"The contended that there was a severe lack of evidentiary basis, a failure by Indian authorities to follow due process of law, political and religious bias that formed the basis of such a notice, and lack of international interest," he added.

It also said: The Interpol's Commission found after thorough examination that the request from the Indian was not compliant with Interpol's rules and thus decided the Indian government's request for should be cancelled."

The Indian government had banned Naik and his organisation Islamic Research Foundation for five years and declaring it an unlawful organisation.

Naik is also accused of spreading hatred through his speeches, funding terror groups and laundering money. The last year had registered a criminal case against him.

