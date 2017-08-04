Indian fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody, arrive in Tamil Nadu

Seventy-seven fishermen, arrested by the Sri Lankan in separate incidents this year on charges of poaching, arrived at the Karaikal port near early on Friday after their release by the island nation.



Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Handlooms Minister O S Manian and family members and relatives of the fishermen were among those who received them at the port, official sources said.



The fishermen belonged to Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.The Sri Lankan had on July 28 agreed to release the fishermen.The Sri Lankan handed over the fishermen to Indian authorities near the International Maritime Boundary Line yesterday.Escorted by the Indian Coast Guard, the fishermen reached the Karaikal port early today, the sources said.On March 8, and had agreed to release fishermen held in each other's custody after a high-level discussion between the two sides in in a bid to defuse the tension following the killing of a 22-year-old fisherman belonging to allegedly by the Sri LankanThe fisherman, Bridgo, was shot dead on March 6 while he was fishing in a mechanised boat at a short distance off Katchatheevu islet.