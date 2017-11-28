Isro banks on private lift-off

After repeated successful satellite launches over the past five decades, the Indian Space Research Organisation has now set its sights on the next mission: to tap the growing international demand for products and services for outer space. The Indian space agency wants to build on its growing reputation for low-cost yet effective satellite launching capabilities to become a key player in the global space arena.

“Globally, the demand for small rockets is growing and we want to capture this market by offering cost effective solutions,” says K Sivan, director, Vikram ...