Medical Commission Bill gives gateway for future corruption: Ex IMA chief

Former president of the (IMA) KK Agarwal on Tuesday said that the Medical Commission Bill, which will be tabled in the today, would open gateway for future

The Medical Commission Bill 2017, which seeks to replace MCI with a new body, to ensure transparency, will be introduced in the on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the has called for a one-day strike against the bill on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said, "The Medical Commission Bill will be discussed in the parliament today and is going to oppose it. Our president has given a call for a bandh today; that means there will be no OPD services till 6 pm today."

Stating that the bill was not national, he said, "If the government still goes ahead and passes the bill, we will decide the further course of action. This bill gives gateway for future "

"It is not representative because all the stakeholders are not there. It is not a commission because there is no provision for grants and it has loopholes which can increase corruption," he added.

The bill was introduced in the recently.

The bill also seeks to allow practitioners of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, to practice modern medicine once they complete a short term "bridge" course.

Clause 49 of the Bill calls for a joint sitting of the Medical Commission, the and the at least once a year "to enhance the interface between homoeopathy, Indian Systems of Medicine and modern systems of medicine".

The Bill is also aimed at bringing reforms in the medical education sector which has been under scrutiny for and unethical practices.