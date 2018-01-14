Modi breaks protocol, receives Israel PM Netanyahu at Delhi airport

JUST IN
Supreme Court crisis: Bar Council delegation meets Justice Chelameswar
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who arrived here on a six-day visit. Modi received Prime Minister Netanyahu at the airport. He welcomed Netanyahu with a hug upon his arrival.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold comprehensive dialogue on a variety of issues. The two will shortly attend a solemn ceremony at the Teen Murti Memorial here this afternoon to mark the formal renaming of the Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk. The two leaders will also lay a wreath, and sign the visitor's book at the memorial, official sources said.

First Published: Sun, January 14 2018. 14:10 IST

