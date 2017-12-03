Mumbai gets its first 'Sunday-cycle' track

Bringing cheers to cyclists, got its first dedicated 'Sunday-cycle track' today.



From today, there will be two lanes dedicated for cyclists from theatre (Nariman Point) to Worli Sea link every Sunday, a civic official said.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the development as "yet another great news for Mumbaikars.""Commendable efforts by Police commissioner and Commissioner for the 'cycle track every Sunday' initiative which began this morning," he said."This is an effort to encourage cycling culture in Much more to come," Fadnavis said.Mumbaikars can enjoy cycling on the 11-km parallel track every Sunday from 6 am to 10 am.To reduce air pollution and spread the importance of health, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to start such cycle tracks in other parts of megapolis too and will be providing the basic infrastructure like barricading the dedicated two lanes.There will be 4 points on this 11km track where you can take bicycle & helmet on rent.Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had come up with idea of a cycle track in Mumbai, the official said.