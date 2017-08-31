JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IRNSS-1H: Isro to launch India's first satellite jointly built with pvt cos today
Business Standard

Mumbai rains: 4-storey building collapses, several feared trapped

This is the first major building collapse after Tuesday's Mumbai deluge

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai rains
Rescue operation underway at building collapse site, 30 to 35 people feared trapped

A four-storeyed residential building collapsed near J.J. Hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

More than two dozen people were living in the old and dilapidated Arsiwala building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road. Rescue efforts have been launched, according to eye-witnesses.

This is the first major building collapse after Tuesday's Mumbai deluge, and the second in five days after the Chandivali crash which claimed six lives.
First Published: Thu, August 31 2017. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements