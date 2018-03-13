Muslim women hold protest in Rajasthan's Sikar against triple talaq bill

Scores of burkha-clad women held a protest march against in Rajasthan's on Monday, which criminalises the practice of instant divorce.

The women demanded that no changes should be made to the Personal Law.

They covered the city raising slogans against the move.

On March 10, Burkha-clad women from Maharashtra's Pune, along with All India Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), also held a rally on the same issue.

Earlier on March 7, women hit the streets of Kolkata protesting against the bill.

The ' Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' proposed a three-year jail term for a man who divorces his wife via talaq-e-biddat (instant triple talaq).

The bill has been passed by Lok Sabha is yet to be passed by Rajya Sabha to become a law.

The Supreme Court has set aside or talaq-e-biddat as a "manifestly arbitrary" practice.