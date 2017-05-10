Muslims agreed to construction of Ram temple on Babri site: ex-VHP chief

Former President Vishnu Hari Dalmia on Wednesday said had at one point of time agreed that if it is proved that the mosque was constructed on the debris of the temple, then they will withdraw their claim on that property.

"In the matter of Ram Janmabhoomi... had at one time agreed that if it is proved that the masjid was constructed after demolishing the temple, which existed there, then they will withdraw their claim on that property," the former (VHP) chief said in a press statement.

"This commitment of the is also contained in the White Paper issued by the then government. So, where is the need now to start fresh negotiations with them?" he said.

Citing a judgement of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, Dalmia said that the court had made it amply clear after full investigations that a temple existed on the site of the Babri mosque, which was demolished.

He said in the light of this verdict, "there is no need for any further discussion with the now."

"It is now only for the government to take action according to the affidavit filed in the that if it is established that a temple already existed there and it was demolished, then they will side with the to construct the and if it was not so, then they will side with the to reconstruct the mosque at the same place," he said.

" has only to remove the wrong, which the high court has done by allocating the land there to the three parties, which was not the issue earlier. Therefore, it is now only for the government to take action according to the affidavit, which was filed by them."

This happened when the Congress was in power, so even the Congress as the main opposition party could not object to the same if the present government acted on it, he underlined.