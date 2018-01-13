No constitutional crisis, only procedural problems, says Justice Kurian

Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four judges who revolted against Chief Justice Dipak Misra, on Saturday said there was no constitutional crisis in the apex court and there are only problems in procedure they had objected to.

"There will be no constitutional crisis and there are only problems in procedures and that will be corrected," Justice Kurian told reporters, a day after he and three other senior judges, in an unprecedented event, called a press conference to say the administration in the top court was not in order.

He said the judges had "written everything in the letter" they released on Friday and which they had sent to Justice Misra a couple of months ago.

Asked whether he felt that the judges should not have come out in the open with their grievances against the Chief Justice, Joseph said: "Any problem, everyone can see two sides.

Whatever we have to say we have written in the letter."