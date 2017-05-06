Pehlu Khan was killed by 'gau rakshaks' because he was a Muslim: Ex-CIC

Khan was waylaid by a mob in Alwar on April 1 when he was transporting cows for his dairy farm

Former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) Wajahat Habibullah on Friday highlighted the rise of "religious radicalism" in the country and said Pehlu Khan, who was killed by in Rajasthan, was targeted because he was a Muslim.



Speaking at a symposium on 'Religious Persecution of Baha'is in Iran and Belief in the Interfaith Co-existence', Habibullah said that by allowing atrocities on Baha'is, leaders in Iran are giving Islam a bad name.



"We now have this rise of religious radicalism. Iran itself fighting against the rise of ISIS.



"In our own country we have this instance of ..Simply because he was a Muslim. This is the time for all of those who are right thinking and religious minded for standing together," Habibullah said.



The former CIC was referring to 55-year-old who was waylaid by a mob in Alwar on April 1 when he was transporting for his small dairy farm. He was beaten up mercilessly by and died of his wounds two days later.



The symposium is conducted every year to create awareness over the arrest of seven Bahai leaders -- Fariba Kamalabadi, Jamaloddin Khanjani, Afif Naeimi, Saeid Rezaie, Behrouz Tavakkoli, Vahid Tizfahm -Mahvash Sabet -- by Iran.



Former Chief Election Commissioner GVG Krishnamurthy also attended the event.

Press Trust of India