Poaching case: Salman Khan to appear before court on January 25

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu will also appear before the court

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur 

Salman Khan
File photo of Salman Khan. Photo: PTI

A court in Jodhpur on Friday asked actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu to appear before it on January 25 for the recording of statements in the 1998 black buck poaching case.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh gave these directions after completion of the examination of all the witnesses in the court.

Salman is facing trial in a case of poaching of an endangered black buck in Kankani village here and possession of illegal arms.

The co-accused in this case are actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, who had accompanied the Bollywood star in the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain on October 1, 1998.

The verdict in the case against Khan under Arms Act will be pronounced on January 18 when Salman Khan has been asked to be present.

