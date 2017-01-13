Poaching case: Salman Khan to appear before court on January 25

A court
in Jodhpur
on Friday asked actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu
to appear before it on January 25 for the recording of statements in the 1998 black buck
poaching case.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh gave these directions after completion of the examination of all the witnesses in the court.
Salman is facing trial in a case of poaching of an endangered black buck
in Kankani village here and possession of illegal arms.
The co-accused in this case are actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu
and Neelam, who had accompanied the Bollywood star in the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain
on October 1, 1998.
The verdict in the case against Khan under Arms Act will be pronounced on January 18 when Salman Khan
has been asked to be present.
