Rift between Supreme Court judges to be resolved soon: Bar Council

Bar Council of India, after meeting the rebel judges on Sunday, expressed confidence that the apparent rift between the four senior-most judges of the Supreme and of India (CJI) Misra would be resolved soon.

"We have been told that there is no crisis.

It is an internal matter which will be resolved soon. I am sure a solution will be found in two to three days," said Bar (BCI) Manan after meeting Justice Jasti Chelameswar, who was among the SC judges that took on CJI publicly on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the seven-member BCI delegation also the other three apex judges, who, along with Chelameswar, had alleged irregularities in the administration of the SC.

The BCI had formed the delegation to resolve the issue between the two parties today.

Justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, and Kurian Joseph, on Friday, held a press conference - a first by the SC judges - and alleged that the CJI had been violating the conventions in his role as the master of the roster.

The judges appealed the nation to save the institution if they wanted democracy in the country to survive.